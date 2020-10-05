FDA recovers 270m from defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 270 million during an action against defaulter private housing schemes in the last 6 months. An spokesman said on Monday that FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja issued special directions to launch a campaign against all illegal housing schemes besides ensuring 100 per cent recovery from chronic defaulters.

In this connection, special teams were constituted who took action against the chronic defaulters and succeeded in recovering Rs.270 million from various housing schemes.

The FDA teams also sealed offices and demolished constructions of 66 illegal housing colonies during this period, he added.