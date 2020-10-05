UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Recovers 270m From Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

FDA recovers 270m from defaulters

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 270 million during an action against defaulter private housing schemes in the last 6 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 270 million during an action against defaulter private housing schemes in the last 6 months. An spokesman said on Monday that FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja issued special directions to launch a campaign against all illegal housing schemes besides ensuring 100 per cent recovery from chronic defaulters.

In this connection, special teams were constituted who took action against the chronic defaulters and succeeded in recovering Rs.270 million from various housing schemes.

The FDA teams also sealed offices and demolished constructions of 66 illegal housing colonies during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

9 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

13 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

13 minutes ago

&#039;Spirit of cooperation reflects our determina ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.