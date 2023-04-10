Close
FDA Recovers Rs 121m In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

FDA recovers Rs 121m in two months

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 121 million from its defaulters during the last two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 121 million from its defaulters during the last two months.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chudhary said that a vigorous recovery campaign was launched against defaulters.

The staff of Town Planning Department-II participated in the recovery drive and succeeded in recovering Rs.121 million from the defaulters during last two months, he added.

Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, directors Asma Muhsan, Sohail Maqsood, deputy directors Humaira Ashraf, Shahid Pasha, Afzaal Ansari, Shah Jahan and others were also present in the meeting.

