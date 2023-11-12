Open Menu

FDA Recovers Rs 183.1 Mln Dues In Four Months

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) claimed on Sunday to have

made recovery of Rs 183.1 million under various heads during last

four months.

After chairing a meeting of FDA officers, Director General Muhammad

Asif Chaudhry said that a vigorous campaign was launched for the recovery

of FDA dues and the recovery teams of Town Planning-1 succeeded in

realizing Rs 58.5 million while the team of Town Planning-2 recovered

Rs 50 million from July to October 2023.

Similarly, teams of Estate Management Deaprtment-1 recovered Rs 46.

7 million

and Estate Management-2 recovered Rs 25.4 million, whereas, Rs 1.954 million

were recovered under the head of fines imposed by Special Judicial Magistrate

on violators.

The FDA Director General appreciated the performance of recovery teams and

directed to accelerating their efforts for ensuring the recovery of all dues.

He directed the officers to take strict action against the illegal commercial use

of properties, and said that sealed properties and plots be de-sealed until the

full recovery of FDA dues and payment of legal fee were made.

