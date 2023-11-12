FDA Recovers Rs 183.1 Mln Dues In Four Months
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) claimed on Sunday to have
made recovery of Rs 183.1 million under various heads during last
four months.
After chairing a meeting of FDA officers, Director General Muhammad
Asif Chaudhry said that a vigorous campaign was launched for the recovery
of FDA dues and the recovery teams of Town Planning-1 succeeded in
realizing Rs 58.5 million while the team of Town Planning-2 recovered
Rs 50 million from July to October 2023.
Similarly, teams of Estate Management Deaprtment-1 recovered Rs 46.
7 million
and Estate Management-2 recovered Rs 25.4 million, whereas, Rs 1.954 million
were recovered under the head of fines imposed by Special Judicial Magistrate
on violators.
The FDA Director General appreciated the performance of recovery teams and
directed to accelerating their efforts for ensuring the recovery of all dues.
He directed the officers to take strict action against the illegal commercial use
of properties, and said that sealed properties and plots be de-sealed until the
full recovery of FDA dues and payment of legal fee were made.