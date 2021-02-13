FDA recovers Rs 24.1m fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) recovered Rs 24.1 million fine from 57 private housing colonies in one month.

A spokesman said on Saturday that the FDA enforcement team found violation of building bylaws in 57 private housing schemes in different parts of Faisalabad and challaned their developers.

The FDA referred their cases in the court of Senior Special Magistrate FDA Chaudhry Muhammad Ejaz Lateef, who imposed a total fine of Rs.24.1 million on the violators.