FDA recovers Rs 350mln from FDA City defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) recovered Rs 350 million from defaulters of the FDA City during the last one month.

According to a spokesman, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja presided over a meeting to review recovery of arrears here Thursday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood and others were also present.

The DG expressed satisfaction over the recovery of arrears, adding that after deadline, the allotment letters of defaulters would be canceled.