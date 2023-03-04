UrduPoint.com

FDA Recovers Rs 512.6m From Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took an action against defaulters and recovered Rs 512.6 million during the last eight months.

This was stated by Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary while addressing a meeting here on Saturday.

He reviewed various matters of recovery campaign and directed to speed up the drive.

He also directed to initial process of cancellation of proprietary rights of all allottees who were not ready to deposit 100 per cent dues.

Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director JunaidHasan Manj, Asma Muhsan, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Asim Mehmood, Deputy Director Shahid Pasha,Sanwal Malik, Humaira Ashraf and others were also present.

