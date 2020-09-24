UrduPoint.com
FDA Recovers Rs 52.2 Million From Defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered arrears of Rs 52.2 million from defaulter allottees of the FDA city during last three months.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja while presiding over a meeting here Thursday said that FDA had also intensified recovery campaign under different heads.

The recoveries included development charges, fines, installment of plots and different nature of fee.

He warned that plots and shops of those allottees who were not paying their default amounts despite several notices would be sealed.

