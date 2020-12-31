UrduPoint.com
FDA Recovers Rs 700mln From Defaulters

Thu 31st December 2020

FDA recovers Rs 700mln from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The record recovery of Rs 700 million was made from defaulters of FDA City allotees and auction of plots during the year 2020.

This was stated by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during a meeting, also attended by members of the governing body, MPAs Mian Waris Aziz, Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, Chaudhry Javed Sharif, Majid Husain, Syed Sultan Azam, Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Directors Malik Azam, Mehr Ayub, Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Asif Niazi, Suhail Maqsood and other officers.

The DG informed the meeting that Rs 450 million had been recovered from defaulter allotees of the FDA City housing scheme, while the Rs 250 million funds had been collected through auction of FDA owned plots.

He added that the collection of dues in town planning section had been increased considerably through better management.

He said that dues of Rs 270 million were collected during the last financial year relating to the matters of private housing schemes, while Rs 200 million had been received during the last six months in the head of housing schemes fees, which would double at the end of current financial year.

More Stories From Pakistan

