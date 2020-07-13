FDA recovers Rs.220m from private schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.220 million from private housing schemes during the last one month.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Monday that about 600 private schemes were situated in the FDA jurisdiction. Out of those, 118 schemes have been approved whereas cases of 350 are under process for their legalization.

He said that the FDA had also launched a crackdown on unapproved housing colonies. In this connection, advertising offices, illegal constructions and boundary walls of those private colonies were also being demolished which failed to get prior approval and completing code requirements.

He said that the FDA recovered Rs.220 million from private housing schemes during the last one month besides retrieving public welfare places in private schemes from the illegal occupants.