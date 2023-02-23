FDA registered 175 cases against illegal housing colonies last year

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) registered 175 cases against developers of illegal housing colonies and forwarded 380 challan to the courts during the last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) registered 175 cases against developers of illegal housing colonies and forwarded 380 challan to the courts during the last year.

The enforcement teams demolished offices and other structures at 245 illegal housing schemes during the period.

This was told in a briefing held with newly posted Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in the chair here on Thursday. Additional DG Abid Hussain Bhatti briefed the meeting while Chief Engr Mehr Ayub, directors and officers were also present.

The DG was told that 163 housing schemes are approved and 230 are in the pipeline. He was also informed about digitalisation of the FDA records, smart cards, electrification, repair and maintenance of parks in the city, etc.