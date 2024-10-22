Open Menu

FDA Regularizes Services Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FDA regularizes services of employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) regularized services of its employees

deployed in various sections on Tuesday.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has issued orders in this regard.

The employees whose service was regularized included Assistant Directors Engineering Muhammad Khawar, Muhammad Waleed, and Bahran Hussain.

Sub-Engineers Asad Afzal, Babar Ali, Zafar Iqbal while Office Assistant Toqeer Hussain, Muhammad Noman Anwar, Miss Ayesha Siddiqua and one another.

They were recruited through the Public Service Commission on a three year probation period.

