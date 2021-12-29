UrduPoint.com

FDA Related Problems Being Addressed On Priority: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:00 PM

FDA related problems being addressed on priority: Chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar MPA said the problems of people related to the department were being redressed on priority basis.

Talking to a citizens delegation at his office here Wednesday, he said the performance of staff were being strictly monitored for the provision of speedy relief to people.

He assured the delegation that their applications would be entertained without lapse of time and staff concerned had been issued necessary directions in this regard.

He said that special measures were being taken for the development of FDA city.

He said that a police post was also being set up in FDA for provision of security cover to residents, parks are being renovated besides installation of street lights and ensuring cleanliness in the housing scheme.

He said the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency(TEPA) was also beingmade active to address the traffic issues on scientific lines.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Traffic Post Housing

Recent Stories

From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperate ..

From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperates with the world for brighter ..

5 minutes ago
 Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on pri ..

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on priority commendable: Mian Zahid ..

26 minutes ago
 Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

28 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

29 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

30 minutes ago
 Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrori ..

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreig ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.