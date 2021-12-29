FDA related problems being addressed on priority: Chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar MPA said the problems of people related to the department were being redressed on priority basis.

Talking to a citizens delegation at his office here Wednesday, he said the performance of staff were being strictly monitored for the provision of speedy relief to people.

He assured the delegation that their applications would be entertained without lapse of time and staff concerned had been issued necessary directions in this regard.

He said that special measures were being taken for the development of FDA city.

He said that a police post was also being set up in FDA for provision of security cover to residents, parks are being renovated besides installation of street lights and ensuring cleanliness in the housing scheme.

He said the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency(TEPA) was also beingmade active to address the traffic issues on scientific lines.