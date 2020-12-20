UrduPoint.com
FDA Removed Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

FDA removed encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during anti-encroachments operation removed all types of permanent and temporary set ups in different areas of the city on Sunday.

FDA spokesperson said here that anti-encroachment teams removed set ups at Nazimabad and Sir Syed Town.

The team demolished a service station and sealed a plot 31-A in Sir Syed Town being used for business activities illegally.

The team warned the shopkeeper to avoid re-establishing the set ups in bazaarsotherwise their articles will be confiscated and FIRs will be registered against them.

