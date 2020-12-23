FDA removes encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments in Madina Town area on Wednesday.

An anti-encroachment team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya removed encroachments on main Susan Road and Faizan-e-Madina Road.

The team warned shopkeepers to avoid encroachments, otherwise, cases will be registeredagainst them.