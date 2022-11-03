- Home
FDA Removes Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments in different areas on Thursday.
A FDA spokesperson said an enforcement team foiled an attempt to occupy a plot in LiaquatTown, Chak No 220-RB.
The team also removed encroachments in Sir Syed Town.
