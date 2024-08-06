Open Menu

FDA Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

FDA removes encroachments

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Madina Town and Gulistan Colony here on Tuesday .

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Madina Town and Gulistan Colony here on Tuesday.

An FDA spokesman said that after receiving complaints, an anti-encroachment team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa took action against the encroachers and removed all kinds of encroachments from Susan Road and other bazaars of Madina Town and Shaheed-e-Millat Market roads of Gulistan Colony.

The FDA team also confiscated materials from the encroached sites while further action against the encroachers was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed illegal construction in Ahmad Nagar, Gujjar Basti and Madina Town and forwarded challans of the violators in the competent court of law for further action.

The accused has made illegal construction for commercial purposes without prior approval on their residential plots No.456-A, 248-A in Ahmad Nagar, Plot No.RSR-81-X in Madina Town and Property No.159 in Gujjar Basti, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Progress Gulistan Market All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan