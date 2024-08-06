FDA removes encroachments

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Madina Town and Gulistan Colony here on Tuesday .

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Madina Town and Gulistan Colony here on Tuesday.

An FDA spokesman said that after receiving complaints, an anti-encroachment team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa took action against the encroachers and removed all kinds of encroachments from Susan Road and other bazaars of Madina Town and Shaheed-e-Millat Market roads of Gulistan Colony.

The FDA team also confiscated materials from the encroached sites while further action against the encroachers was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed illegal construction in Ahmad Nagar, Gujjar Basti and Madina Town and forwarded challans of the violators in the competent court of law for further action.

The accused has made illegal construction for commercial purposes without prior approval on their residential plots No.456-A, 248-A in Ahmad Nagar, Plot No.RSR-81-X in Madina Town and Property No.159 in Gujjar Basti, the spokesman added.