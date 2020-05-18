FDA removes encroachments

FDA Anti Encroachment team removed encroachments from walkways in Madina Town for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :FDA Anti Encroachment team removed encroachments from walkways in Madina Town for convenience of general public.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that on receiving public complaints, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja directed anti-encroachment team to carry out operation against temporary encroachments at Jattanwala Chowk, Madina Town, and get the bazaars cleared.

The anti-encroachment team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the site and found that shopkeepers had encroached the footpaths, roads and public places by placing their business articles.

The locals were facing difficulties for walking through these sites due to these encroachments. The shopkeepers were asked to immediately remove their articles/items but they did not comply with the notice.

Therefore, FDA team conducted operation and removed encroachments by confiscating different items placed on the walkways.

FDA Director General warned that anti-encroachment drive would continue in FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets and encroachers would not be tolerated at any cost.