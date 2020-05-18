UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

FDA removes encroachments

FDA Anti Encroachment team removed encroachments from walkways in Madina Town for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :FDA Anti Encroachment team removed encroachments from walkways in Madina Town for convenience of general public.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that on receiving public complaints, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja directed anti-encroachment team to carry out operation against temporary encroachments at Jattanwala Chowk, Madina Town, and get the bazaars cleared.

The anti-encroachment team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the site and found that shopkeepers had encroached the footpaths, roads and public places by placing their business articles.

The locals were facing difficulties for walking through these sites due to these encroachments. The shopkeepers were asked to immediately remove their articles/items but they did not comply with the notice.

Therefore, FDA team conducted operation and removed encroachments by confiscating different items placed on the walkways.

FDA Director General warned that anti-encroachment drive would continue in FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets and encroachers would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Business SITE Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Syria o ..

2 minutes ago

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh posted as SSWMB MD

2 minutes ago

CDA has collects revenue amounting to Rs.119.775 m ..

2 minutes ago

PTI legislators on behalf of Governor hand over PP ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.