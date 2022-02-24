UrduPoint.com

FDA Removes Encroachments For Smooth Traffic Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FDA removes encroachments for smooth traffic flow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team has removed encroachments from Canal Express Way for the smooth flow of traffic.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Thursday that shopkeepers of Baho Commercial Markets had made encroachments on Canal Express Way which were causing hindrance in smooth flow of vehicular traffic and created a number of problems for the road users.

After receiving complaints, the FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate OfficerImtiaz Ali Goraya launched an operation against the encroachers and issued warnings that they would be sent behind bars in case of violation in future.

Meanwhile, FDA team sealed Plot 491-A in Sir Syed Town on the orders of competent court of law in addition to reopening gates installed illegally in the street of A-block Nazim Abad. These gates were causing problems for the residents of area, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Traffic Market From Court

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

48 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 hour ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>