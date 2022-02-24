FDA removes encroachments for smooth traffic flow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team has removed encroachments from Canal Express Way for the smooth flow of traffic.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Thursday that shopkeepers of Baho Commercial Markets had made encroachments on Canal Express Way which were causing hindrance in smooth flow of vehicular traffic and created a number of problems for the road users.

After receiving complaints, the FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate OfficerImtiaz Ali Goraya launched an operation against the encroachers and issued warnings that they would be sent behind bars in case of violation in future.

Meanwhile, FDA team sealed Plot 491-A in Sir Syed Town on the orders of competent court of law in addition to reopening gates installed illegally in the street of A-block Nazim Abad. These gates were causing problems for the residents of area, spokesman added.