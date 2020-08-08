FDA removes encroachments from Dijkot Road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during a campaign removed various encroachments from Dijkot Road, here on Saturday.

FDA spokesman said that Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja after receiving a number of complaints issued directions for launching vigorous campaign against encroachments in the city.

Therefore, FDA teams started removing encroachments in residential colonies and markets.

The FDA enforcement team also conducted operation at Dijkot Road and removed all kinds of encroachments. The team also confiscated articles which the shopkeepers placed at state land and public place after making encroachments. These items included iron gates, doors, windows, charpoys, air-coolers, etc.

The shopkeepers and encroachers were also warned to avoid this practice, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.