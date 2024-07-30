Open Menu

FDA Removes Encroachments From Gulistan Colony

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from Gulistan Colony in addition to illegal infrastructure of an unapproved housing colony.

An FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that its enforcement team on receiving complaints launched an operation against encroachers in Gulistan Colony and used heavy machinery for removal of all kinds of encroachments from various bazaars of the colony.

The FDA team also confiscated materials of the shopkeepers from encroached sites and submitted their challans in the competent court of law.

Meanwhile, an FDA team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa removed illegal infrastructure from Edan Orchard Housing Colony as it was an unapproved residential scheme.

The FDA officer asked the developers of this colony to get it legalized by completing code requirements or be ready to face the music, the spokesman added.

