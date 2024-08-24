Open Menu

FDA Removes Encroachments From Madina Town,Gulberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments

from Madina Town and Guberg.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, in a statement on Saturday, said

after receiving complaints, the FDA launched a campaign against encroachments and the team

headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa used heavy machinery and removed

encroachments from Susan Road, Bismillah Chowk, Jattanwala Chowk Madina Town, Main Gulberg

Road, Bakkar Mandi and other localities.

