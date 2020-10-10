UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Removes Encroachments From Old Railway Line, Hockey Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, hockey stadium

Teams of anti encroachments of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from old railway line and hockey stadium Madina Town and also challaned five shopkeepers on charge of creating hindrance in official work at Gulberg Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Teams of anti encroachments of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from old railway line and hockey stadium Madina Town and also challaned five shopkeepers on charge of creating hindrance in official work at Gulberg Road.

FAD spokesman said on Saturday the vigorous campaign against encroachments was launched on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The anti-encroachmentteams also challaned five shopkeepers for producing resistance and creatinghindrance in official work of teams in Gulberg Road area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Faisalabad Supreme Court Road Gulberg From

Recent Stories

All water filtration plants to be made functional ..

58 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Wes ..

2 minutes ago

ADC-I Larkana presides EPI Committee's meeting

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament to Review Japarov Cabinet Picks, ..

2 minutes ago

3 confirmed, 482 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

16 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme in faisalabad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.