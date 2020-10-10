FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, hockey stadium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Teams of anti encroachments of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments from old railway line and hockey stadium Madina Town and also challaned five shopkeepers on charge of creating hindrance in official work at Gulberg Road.

FAD spokesman said on Saturday the vigorous campaign against encroachments was launched on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The anti-encroachmentteams also challaned five shopkeepers for producing resistance and creatinghindrance in official work of teams in Gulberg Road area.