FDA Removes Encroachments In Gulshan Colony

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a decisive operation in Main Bazaar Gulshan Colony along Jhang Road and removed all kinds of encroachments which were obstructing public passageways and disrupting traffic flow.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that as FDA team also seized equipment and goods used in the encroachments and challans against 16 shopkeepers were submitted in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further legal proceedings.

He said that the department had received persistent public complaints against shopkeepers in Gulshan Colony over their illegal occupation on roads and public spaces with their merchandise and business setups which was causing inconvenience for the pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

Therefore, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary issued immediate directions to remove all illegal structures and ensure smooth movement in the area.

Acting upon these instructions, the FDA team under supervision of Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, Estate Officer Farhan Siddique Hashmi and Inspector Aslam Ansari conducted a comprehensive operation and removed business counters, chairs, tables, gas cylinders, publicity boards and other items which were unlawfully placed on streets and walkways.

The FDA also issued strict warnings to the shopkeepers to refrain from future encroachments otherwise they would have to face criminal proceedings if they violated the law again, he added.

