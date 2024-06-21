Open Menu

FDA Removes Illegal Structure

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FDA removes illegal structure

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed illegal structures from a Katchi Abadi at Marzi Pura, in an operation against illegal residential colonies.

An FDA spokesman said here on Friday that its enforcement team checked status of various housing colonies and use of residential plots for commercial purposes in addition to establishing structures without approval of the map plan.

In this connection, the team found that owner of a plot in Marzi Pura was constructing a building without approval of a map.

Hence, the FDA team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa, removed the illegal structure and issued notice to its owner with a clear direction and warning that he should abide by the law and avoid the illegal practice otherwise, he would be sent behind bars after registration of a criminal case, the spokesman added.

