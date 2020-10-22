UrduPoint.com
FDA Retrieve 2.25-kanal Land In Housing Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:02 PM

FDA retrieve 2.25-kanal land in housing societies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved 2.25-kanal land allocated for public utilities in two housing colonies on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved 2.25-kanal land allocated for public utilities in two housing colonies on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the enforcement team got possession of 1.

09-kanal plot in Umar Garden near Chak No 204-RB and 1.14-kanal land in Hamza Homes. Both plots were spared for provision of public utilities � parks, graveyard and mosque, but the facilities were not provided on the land.

Meanwhile, the team demolished all types of encroachments in Gujjar Basti.

