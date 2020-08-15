FDA retrieves 165-kanal land in private housing schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved over 165-kanal land in 55 private housing schemes, specified for public utility services during an operation against encroachments and land-grabbing in the last eight months

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during a meeting, held to review the performance of different sections of the Authority.

Giving details, he said that a survey was conducted to access and check the on ground status of land allocated for public parks, graveyards, mosque, wastewater disposal, solid waste management, schools, dispensaries and other public utility services. It was found that the management of some private housing schemes had encroached on the public utility services lands.

The FDA enforcement team started an operation and took possession of buildings on the public land.