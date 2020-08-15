UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Retrieves 165-kanal Land In Private Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:35 PM

FDA retrieves 165-kanal land in private housing schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved over 165-kanal land in 55 private housing schemes, specified for public utility services during an operation against encroachments and land-grabbing in the last eight months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved over 165-kanal land in 55 private housing schemes, specified for public utility services during an operation against encroachments and land-grabbing in the last eight months.

This was informed by FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during a meeting, held to review the performance of different sections of the Authority.

Giving details, he said that a survey was conducted to access and check the on ground status of land allocated for public parks, graveyards, mosque, wastewater disposal, solid waste management, schools, dispensaries and other public utility services. It was found that the management of some private housing schemes had encroached on the public utility services lands.

The FDA enforcement team started an operation and took possession of buildings on the public land.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mosque Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

8 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Arrangements for Muharram processions, majalis fin ..

3 minutes ago

Mother of President PPC passes away

3 minutes ago

Labour deptt starts tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.