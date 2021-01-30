FDA retrieves 4.4-kanal state land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 4.4-kanal state land worth Rs800 million and demolished illegal building structures in the area of Madina Town.

An FDA spokesman said that some people had illegally occupied 4.4-kanal land situated behind Chenab Market, Susan Road, Madina Town.

He said that FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja constituted a team including Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Special Judicial Magistrate Ijaz Lateef, State Officer Imtiaz Goraya, building inspectors and other staff members to conduct the operation.

Assistant Commissioner City Ayub Bukhari also assisted the team in carrying out the operation against the land mafia. The team demolished illegal building structures by using machinery in the presence of heavy police force to avoid any resistance.