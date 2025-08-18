FDA retrieves 4.5 kanals land, demolishes encroachments

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has foiled illegal occupation attempt and retrieved 4.5 Kanals of government land in Amin Town by demolishing encroachment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has foiled illegal occupation attempt and retrieved 4.5 Kanals of government land in Amin Town by demolishing encroachments.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry had received complaint about an illegal occupation attempt on a public utility plot in Amin Town.

Then he immediately directed the Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin to take strict action.

Following the orders, a special enforcement team was constituted under the supervision of Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa and the Building Inspector Sanaullah. The team launched an operation with heavy machinery and retrieved 4 Kanals 9 Marlas of government land allocated for public use.

During operation, the illegally constructed boundary wall and other unlawful structures were completely demolished, he added.