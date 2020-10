FDA retrieves 9.5-kanal land in two housing schemes

The FDA enforcement team has retrieved 9.5 kanals land in two housing schemes allocated for public utilities on Wednesday

According to FDA spokesperson, 4.7 kanal land was retrieved in Sitara Gold housing scheme situated near 215/R-B on Satiana Road and 4.

8 kanal land in Defense City in Chak 226/R-B.

The FDA has cleared that land allocated for parks, roads, graveyard, solid waste, disposal station and public buildings in housing colonies cannot be utilized for any other purpose.