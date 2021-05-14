UrduPoint.com
FDA Retrieves Plot From Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved a plot of state land from land grabbers in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

FDA spokesman said on Friday that some grabbers grabbed an eighteen marla plot of state land in Katchi Abadi Kausar Abad near old Bakkar Mandi and started illegal construction on it by taking illicit advantage of Eid holidays.

After receiving information, FDA Enforcement Team conducted operation against land grabbers and retrieved the plot worth millions of rupees by removing illegal construction.

A complaint had also been got lodged at Jhang Bazaar police station for registration of a case while further action against the accused was underway.

