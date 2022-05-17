FDA seal 25 commercial plots

Faisalabad Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 25 plots which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Allama Iqbal colony here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 25 plots which were being used for commercial purposes illegally in Allama Iqbal colony here.

According to department sources, three plots were sealed in A-block of the said colony, another in B-block, and six plots in E-block were sealed, besides other plots in C, D and F blocks.

Earlier, FDA administration had served notices to owners of the plots but they did not respond,said sources.