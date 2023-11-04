Open Menu

FDA Sealed 77 Plots Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FDA sealed 77 plots last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 77 plots on violation of the rules and regulations last week.

The FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that the FDA Enforcement Section had launched a vigorous campaign against the violation of the rules and regulations by plot owners and residential colonies as developers of the colonies initiated the schemes without approval whereas owners started use of their plots for commercial purposes without paying commercialization fee.

He said that FDA teams sealed 77 plots last week including 37 in Millat Town, 18 in Mohallah Usman Abad, 10 in Madina Town, 10 in Sir Syed Town and 2 in Gujjar Basti. The plots will be de-sealed when their owners pay commercialization fee along with fines, he added.

