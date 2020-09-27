FDA sealed four illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed offices of four illegal housing schemes and demolished illegal structures during ongoing operation against unapproved housing schemes.

FDA spokesman said that the team under the supervision of State Officer Imtiaz Goraya, checked the legal status of housing schemes being established at different localities and found that the housing schemes-- Millat Garden, Adan Valley, Azafi Abadi at chak 110 JB and 121 JB were being developed without approval of FDA.

On this, the team immediately sealed the offices of these illegal housing schemes and demolished illegal structures.

In an other action, the FDA enforcement team took possession of 4.78 kanal land specified for public utility services at housing scheme Sitara Gold Satayana Road.