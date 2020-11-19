FDA sealed unapproved housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

FDA spokesperson Thursday said that the housing schemes included Royal Garden, Naveed Park, Hussain Block and Al-Fajar Block.

The team also demolished constructions made in the societies.

Four other schemes were sealed in tehsil Tandlianwala including--Green Valley Chak 420, Lyallpur City Chak No 416, Paradise City Chak 409and Model City Bandlows.