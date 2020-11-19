UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Sealed Unapproved Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

FDA sealed unapproved housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

FDA spokesperson Thursday said that the housing schemes included Royal Garden, Naveed Park, Hussain Block and Al-Fajar Block.

The team also demolished constructions made in the societies.

Four other schemes were sealed in tehsil Tandlianwala including--Green Valley Chak 420, Lyallpur City Chak No 416, Paradise City Chak 409and Model City Bandlows.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Tandlianwala Housing

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

19 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

23 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

8 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

8 minutes ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.