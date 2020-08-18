UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals 2 Illegal Colonies

Tue 18th August 2020

FDA seals 2 illegal colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their sale offices and illegal constructions.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that during operation against illegal colonies, FDA team headed by Deputy Director Town Planning-II Raheel Zafar had sealed two private housing schemes of Faqeer Hussain Gujjar and Mian Abrar in Chak No.

119-JB.

The FDA team also demolished their sales offices and other illegal constructions including boundary walls, etc. and directed the developers to complete legal requirements before starting such work.

FDA also appealed to the people to avoid purchasing plots in any illegal housing scheme as no utility service will be provided in the illegal housing schemes.

More Stories From Pakistan

