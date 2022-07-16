UrduPoint.com

FDA Seals 289 Illegal Housing Colonies

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 07:37 PM

FDA seals 289 illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in a crackdown on illegal housing schemes, sealed 289 housing colonies so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in a crackdown on illegal housing schemes, sealed 289 housing colonies so far.

The FDA demolished illegal structures and construction in 383 unapproved housing schemes and registered 456 cases against developers over severe nature of violations in the city.

This was told by FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir, in a briefing session held at FDA office here on Saturday.

He said that development of illegal housing schemes was being discouraged, adding that 830 notices had so been served on developers besides conducting 525 challans.

He said that the department had also imposed ban on sale and purchase of properties in 589 housing schemes.

He said that utility departments had also been written not to provide electricity, Sui gas and other public services in 525 schemes which were declared illegal by the Faisalabad Development Authority.

He said that a list of approved housing schemes had been uploaded at department's website and people could check the status of the schemes before buying plots.

He also appealed the citizens to beware of investing in illegal schemes as different illegalities such that ownership of lands, lack of provision of basic facilities, change in maps etc were being found in such schemes.

