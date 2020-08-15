UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals 3 Illegal Housing Colonies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:32 PM

FDA seals 3 illegal housing colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies in different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies in different parts of the city.

FDA spokesman said on Saturday that according to law, developers of housing schemes were bound to get prior permission but developers of Naimat Town of Chak No.

224-RB Sammundri Road, City Homes and Shafa Valley of Chak No.236-RB Sitiana Road developed these colonies without taking permission.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team took action against these schemes and sealed their officesbesides demolishing their illegal structures andboundary walls.

