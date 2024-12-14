FDA seals 7 plots during action against illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a grand operation on Saturday to curb illegal commercialisation in residential colonies and 7 plots were sealed in Gulistan Colony No.1.

A spokesman for the FDA said here that the Town Planning Department FDA issued repeated notices and challans to the owners of 7 plots in Gulistan Colony No.1 for violating regulations by using their properties for commercial purposes without required approval.

Despite repeated warnings, the violations continued. Hence, the FDA Enforcement Team conducted an operation under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and sealed seven plots in Gulistan Colony No.

1 that were illegally converted from residential to commercial use without approval. These plots included Plot No.65 in K-Block, Plot No.79, 30 and 524 in G -Block, Plot No.558, 563 and 569 in F-Block.

Estate Officer FDA Mian Qamar Shehzad, enforcement and building inspectors Aslam Gujjar, Aslam Ansari, Muhammad Moazzam, and other team members were also present on the spot.

The plot owners had been directed to obtain formal approval for converting their residential plots into commercial use and pay the requisite fees otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added.