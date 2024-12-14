Open Menu

FDA Seals 7 Plots During Action Against Illegal Commercialization

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

FDA seals 7 plots during action against illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a grand operation on Saturday to curb illegal commercialisation in residential colonies and 7 plots were sealed in Gulistan Colony No.1.

A spokesman for the FDA said here that the Town Planning Department FDA issued repeated notices and challans to the owners of 7 plots in Gulistan Colony No.1 for violating regulations by using their properties for commercial purposes without required approval.

Despite repeated warnings, the violations continued. Hence, the FDA Enforcement Team conducted an operation under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and sealed seven plots in Gulistan Colony No.

1 that were illegally converted from residential to commercial use without approval. These plots included Plot No.65 in K-Block, Plot No.79, 30 and 524 in G -Block, Plot No.558, 563 and 569 in F-Block.

Estate Officer FDA Mian Qamar Shehzad, enforcement and building inspectors Aslam Gujjar, Aslam Ansari, Muhammad Moazzam, and other team members were also present on the spot.

The plot owners had been directed to obtain formal approval for converting their residential plots into commercial use and pay the requisite fees otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Gulistan From

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

13 minutes ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

7 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

8 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan