FDA seals 9 plots for being illegally built

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed nine plots in different parts of Faisalabad on their illegal construction.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Saturday that a team, under the supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed plot No.

39-Y-103, 19, 20 and 6/20/Z in Madina Town, quarter No.395/N in Allama Iqbal Colony, plot No.8, 9, 10 and 11 in Katchi Abadi Partab Nagar Jhang Road.

Owners of these plots were busy in construction for commercial purposes whereas these plots were registered as residential., he added.