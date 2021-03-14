UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Building, Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

FDA seals building, removes encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority has sealed a residential building over its commercial use in addition to removing encroachments from different parts in Gulistan Colony.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed residential building on plot G-419 in Gulistan Colony over its commercial use. The building owner was running a private school in it which was sheer violation of building laws. Therefore, premises of the plot were sealed and warned its owner to get it commercialized first and then start school; otherwise, he would be sent behind bars.

Meanwhile, FDA enforcement team also removed encroachments from Aziz Fatima Road in Gulistan Colony and warned the encroachers that their material would be confiscated and challans will be issued if they again make any encroachment on this road.

Similarly, FDA enforcement team foiled an attempt of illegal possession by land grabbers on FDA plot in Ahmad Nagar besides opening a closed gate for general public and traffic in main bazaar Nazim Abad.

