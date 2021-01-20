UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Eight Unapproved Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

The FDA spokesperson Wednesday said a team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that Kiran Valley, Umair Town, JM Valley,SMD City-1, 2, Madni Garden, Ideal Valley and Sandal City were developed without approval.

The team sealed offices of the colonies and demolished their structures.

