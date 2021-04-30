UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Five Illegal Colonies

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

FDA seals five illegal colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal colonies and demolished their structures and installations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal colonies and demolished their structures and installations.

FDA spokesman said on Thursday that enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya took strict action against illegal housing schemes and sealed five colonies including, Al Haq Homes in Chak 223/R-B, Ahmad Garden-1, Ahmad Garden-2, Roshan City and Deen Paradise-2 in Chak 243/R-B as these colonies were developed without completing legal requirements.

Developers of these colonies were also directed to avoid from selling plots before legalization of these schemes otherwise, strict legal action would be initiated against them, he added.

