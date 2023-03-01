FDA seals five illegal colonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of five illegal colonies on Sammundri Road.

FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the FDA officers checked status of various housing schemes and found five colonies illegal as these were developed without complete code requirements.

Therefore, FDA Enforcement Team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed the premises of these illegal colonies and warned the general public regarding purchasing plots in these housing schemes, including Din Paradise, Allied Housing, Alfa Housing, Din Paradise Phase-II and Din Paradise VIP Block situated on Sammundri Road, he added.