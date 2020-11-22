FDA seals five unapproved housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five unapproved housing schemes in different areas and demolished their illegal constructions.

A FDA spokesman on Sunday said the FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that Sadiq Garden, Lyallpur City, Fatima Garden Phase-III, Azafi Abadi near Ahmad Din Valley and Azafi Abadi Shadipura in Chuck No.

225-RB were developed without legal approval.

The FDA team sealed offices of these schemes and demolished their constructionsMeanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also removed encroachments from a public park in Kareem VillasChak No.238-RB.