FDA seals four illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies in different parts besides taking lands into its custody for public interest.

A FDA spokesman on Sunday said Haidar Town in Chak No.76-RB, Golden City in Chak No.

77-RB, Model City and Gulberg City in Sammundri were developed illegally without approval and completing requirements. The FDA enforcement teams sealed premises and sales offices of these illegal housing schemes.

Meanwhile, FDA teams also got possession of public welfare lands in three housing schemes,including 1.36 Kanals of land in Executive Block colony of Chak No.204-Rb, 1.15 Kanalsin Akbar Housing and 2.06 Kanals in Green Block Chak No.204-RB.