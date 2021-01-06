FDA seals illegal commercial plot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a crackdown sealed a plot and demolished encroachments on Wednesday.

A FDA spokesperson said that the enforcement team during action in the Madina Town areasealed a plot No 2-Y-P being utilized for commercial purposes illegally. The team also demolished illegal set upat Tower waali Place on Susan Road.