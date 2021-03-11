UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Illegal Housing Colonies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

FDA seals illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished their illicit structures in Chak No.225-RB Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said that FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of residential schemes and found six colonies illegal including Lyallpur City, Haq Baho Colony, Ahmad Din Valley, Gulshan-e-Tarrar Town, Azafi Abadi Umar Town and Azafi Abadi near Ahmad Din Valley.

These colonies were developed without prior approval from the concerned authorities so that sales offices of these schemes were sealed in addition to demolishing their illicit structures.

The developers were also warned to avoid from selling plots in these housing colonies beforetheir legalization, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars if they again violatedthe laws, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

