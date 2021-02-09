FDA seals illegal housing scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal housing scheme and two plots in Gulistan Colony.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Tuesday that a team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that Royal Garden was being developed without any approval.

The team sealed the office of colony and demolished illegal structures.

Meanwhile, another team found that owners of Plot No K-40 and Plot No 927-H were carrying out constructions illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed the plots immediately while further action against their owners wasunderway.