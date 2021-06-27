UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Nine Illegal Housing Colonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed nine illegal housing colonies in different parts of the city during the past 24 hours.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that developers had established nine housing schemes illegal without prior approval. Among these colonies include- Azafi Abadi Bismillah Pur Chak No.248, Azafi Abad near Chak No.248, Madina Villas, Azafi Abadi near Chak No.

254, Azafi Abadi Jhangir Chak No.257, Habib Town-1, Habib Town-2, Gulberg Green Chak No.222-RB and Ali Town Chak No.222-RB Railway Road Sheikhan Wala Phattak.

The FDA enforcement teams sealed premises of these illicit housing schemes and demolished their illegal structures and sales offices.

The developers had also been directed by issuing warning that they should get their colonies legalized first and then start sales of plots. Otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.

