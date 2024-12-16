Open Menu

FDA Seals Offices Of 14 Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed offices of 14 illegal private housing schemes and extensions in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team during inspection noticed that schemes and extensions were being developed without fulfilling legal requirements.

The schemes included Al-Janat Villas, Gulshan Ibrahim, their three extensions, Al-Farid town, green town Chak No 258-RB, Pancerah city Chak No 275-RB, Madina Town’s extension in Chak No 258-RB, Chak No 262-RB, Chak No 247-RB Miani garden, Dream Paradise etc.

